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TMC will be wiped out in Bengal: Amit Shah after first phase polling

Fri, 24 April 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government in West Bengal, claiming the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was facing public rejection.

Addressing a public rally in North 24 Parganas district, Shah said the outcome of the first phase of polling indicated strong support for the BJP across the state.

"Yesterday, the first phase of elections concluded, and voting took place on 151 seats. TMC and Mamata didi are about to be wiped out. A BJP government is going to be formed in Bengal," he said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Amit Shah predicted a massive victory for the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, citing that an internal assessment has revealed that the party will secure 110 seats out of the 152 seats that went for polling in the first phase.

He said that a record voter percentage of 92.58 per cent reflects that people have opted for "development" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waving goodbye to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

"The voter turnout percentage that has emerged is heartening for all those who believe in the democracy of the entire country. I want to congratulate and thank all the voters of Bengal who cast their votes in the first phase, that you have started the journey from fear to trust very well, and the voters of the second phase will also carry forward the journey from fear to trust. The voters have chosen development under PM Modi. This reflects that Mamata Didi's time is over," he said. -- ANI

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