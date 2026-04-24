Trump sending envoys Witkoff, Kushner to Pak for Iran talks

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US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner./Oman News Agency/Handout via Reuters

US President Donald Trump is sending senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan to participate in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi this weekend, CNN reported on Friday citing administration officials.



The move signals a renewed attempt at diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. The report said that Iran has not yet confirmed whether it will meet the US team.



The discussions, if they occur, are expected to also focus on broader regional stability, at a time when there is a trust deficit between the two countries despite the ceasefire.



The CNN report, citing officials, said US Vice President JD Vance will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if talks progress.



Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that he would embark on a three-country tour to hold consultations on the regional developments and bilateral ties.



In a post on X, Araghchi said that he would visit Russia, Oman and Pakistan.



Araghchi said, "Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority." -- ANI