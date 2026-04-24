Assam physicist wins global Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics

21:09

An assistant professor from Assam, Atanu Nath, is among the winners of the 'Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics 2026', often referred to as the 'Oscars of Science'.



Nath shared the award with 376 scientists, including 11 from India, as part of an international collaboration recognised for their work on the Muon g-2 experiments conducted at CERN, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Fermilab.



An assistant professor of physics at Tihu College in Nalbari district, Nath expressed delight at the achievement and exhorted youth to pursue research as a career rather than focusing on traditional jobs only.



Talking to reporters, Nath said it was a proud moment to be among the winners of one of the most prestigious awards in science.



He said while most students in Assam want to become doctors or engineers, more should pursue their potential for becoming scientists and researchers, as it also has a lucrative future, and they can contribute meaningfully to society.



"Perseverance will bring success one day, and students must be willing to work for it," the assistant professor added.



Nath, hailing from Hailakandi district, had completed his graduation at Gurucharan College (now University) in Silchar.