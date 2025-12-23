HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court orders attachment of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist's property

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
16:27
image
A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday ordered immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist and convicted agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). 

National Investigation Agency special judge Yahaya Firdous of Budgam district authorised the seizure of over 1.5 kanals (approximately 8,100 sq. ft.) of land across two villages -- Wadwan and Chattabugh. 

The court directed the Budgam district collector to take possession of the property "forthwith" with the assistance of revenue and police authorities. 

The court's decision follows an application by assistant public prosecutor Mohammad Iqbal Rather under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (now Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita). 

Originally a resident of Budgam, Fai was declared a "proclaimed absconder" by the court in April this year after he failed to respond to a 30-day notice to appear before the police. 

The case against him was registered in 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

Fai, a known supporter of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and alleged to be a close associate of designated terrorist and chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin, has been booked for giving support to a terrorist organisation in the country. 

"This court is satisfied from the record that the accused... has deliberately and intentionally concealed himself," the judge said in the seven-page order. 

The prosecution argued that the attachment was urgent as Fai's relatives currently in possession of the land were likely to sell it, which would defeat the legal process. 

"... this court directs collector Budgam to attach the immovable property of land measuring one kanal and two marlas under Khewat No 60, survey No 466 in village Wadwan and land measuring 11 marlas under Khewat No 136, Survey No 343 situated at village Chattabugh (belonging to Fai) and take possession forthwith," the court said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC suspends jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, grants bail
LIVE! HC suspends jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, grants bail

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

'Free speech isn't the issue anymore, survival is'
'Free speech isn't the issue anymore, survival is'

Leading Bangladeshi newspapers report increasing threats to media freedom following attacks on newspaper offices, raising concerns about journalists' safety and freedom of expression.

B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security
B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence, citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security.

No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400
No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400

On the weather front, dense fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, with Palam recording 50 metres visibility under dense fog conditions with west-southwesterly winds at 5 kmph at 8 am, while Safdarjung reported 100 metres visibility with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO