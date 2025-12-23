Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla dies

22:33





He was 89.





Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing difficulties.





He breathed his last at 4.48 pm on Tuesday, his son, Shashwat Shukla told PTI. He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter.





According to the family, his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence here, and details regarding the last rites will be announced shortly.





Shashwat Shukla said that after his father experienced breathing problems in October, he was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur.





After his condition improved, he was discharged and continued treatment at home. However, his health deteriorated suddenly on December 2, after which he was taken to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he added.





A celebrated literary figure, Vinod Kumar Shukla was the author of acclaimed novels such as Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi, and Ek Chuppi Jagah.

