HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla dies

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
22:33
image
Eminent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday evening due to age-related ailments at a government hospital here, his family members said. 

He was 89. 

Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing difficulties. 

He breathed his last at 4.48 pm on Tuesday, his son, Shashwat Shukla told PTI. He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter. 

According to the family, his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence here, and details regarding the last rites will be announced shortly. 

Shashwat Shukla said that after his father experienced breathing problems in October, he was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. 

After his condition improved, he was discharged and continued treatment at home. However, his health deteriorated suddenly on December 2, after which he was taken to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he added. 

A celebrated literary figure, Vinod Kumar Shukla was the author of acclaimed novels such as Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi, and Ek Chuppi Jagah. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Internet suspended in 2 violence-hit Assam districts
LIVE! Internet suspended in 2 violence-hit Assam districts

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist
Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist and convicted agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400
No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400

On the weather front, dense fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, with Palam recording 50 metres visibility under dense fog conditions with west-southwesterly winds at 5 kmph at 8 am, while Safdarjung reported 100 metres visibility with...

Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case
Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case

A court in Surajpur rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri and directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO