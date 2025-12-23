HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Regains Favour, China Slips: BofA Survey

Tue, 23 December 2025
14:40
India is serving as a diversification play against AI-driven markets. It has slowly climbed back to a mild overweight position, according to the Asia Fund Manager Survey.

However, Japan remains the favourite in the Asia Pacific region, topping preference rankings since its inclusion in October 2023.

The survey said views on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis policy impact remain positive, with short-term pullbacks in equity markets largely seen as healthy consolidation for the continuation of the rally.

Regarding China, the survey said growth momentum has stalled following six months of improving sentiment since Trumps Liberation Day shocker.

Though the long-term structural view is no longer grim, the valuations are no longer supportive, and investors are likely to await concrete signs of stimulative policy before adding exposure, the survey said.

'Household risk appetite is waning, with a shift toward saving rather than investing. Consequently, allocations have slipped to underweight,' BofA said in a note.

The survey further said fund managers remain positive on Taiwan and Korea.

'Despite recent volatility, AI, internet, anti-innovation, and Koreas corporate value-up program continue to dominate positioning,' the brokerage noted.

-- Business Standard

