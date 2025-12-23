Cipla Launches Inhalable Insulin Afrezza In India

15:46

Cipla on Monday announced the launch of Afrezza, an inhalable insulin for adults with diabetes, making it the first such therapy to be commercially introduced in India.





The company said it had received regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) late last year for the exclusive distribution and marketing of Afrezza, a rapid-acting human insulin administered through oral inhalation.





Cipla stated that the product is expected to address insulin delivery needs in a country with an estimated 10 crore adults living with diabetes mellitus.





Afrezza is manufactured by US-based MannKind Corporation and is supplied in single-use cartridges that are administered using a handheld inhaler device.





Commenting on the launch, Achin Gupta, global chief operating officer at Cipla, said the introduction of Afrezza adds another treatment option to the companys diabetes portfolio in India.





Cipla, he said, will leverage its distribution network to support the availability of the product across markets.





Medical experts have highlighted that injection-related concerns, treatment complexity and behavioural factors often contribute to delayed initiation or discontinuation of insulin therapy.





The company also announced a nationwide awareness programme focused on insulin adherence, addressing concerns related to injections, treatment routines and social stigma. The initiative will be carried out through digital platforms and on-ground patient engagement activities.





-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard