HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam violence

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
22:57
File image
File image
Two persons were killed and at least 45 others, including 38 police personnel, injured as fresh violence erupted in Assam's trouble-torn Karbi Anglong district, after two groups of protesters clashed, prompting security forces to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse them, officials said. 

The body of a 25-year-old specially abled youth, Suresh Dey, was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by the agitators while another person, identified as Athik Timung, was killed during the clash, a police officer said. 

The protesters have been demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belts. 

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was deeply pained over the deaths in the unrest. 

"I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today's unrest," he said in a post on X. 

Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani area on Wednesday to maintain peace, he said. 

"We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support," Sarma said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam violence
LIVE! 2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam violence

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist
Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist and convicted agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400
No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400

On the weather front, dense fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, with Palam recording 50 metres visibility under dense fog conditions with west-southwesterly winds at 5 kmph at 8 am, while Safdarjung reported 100 metres visibility with...

Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case
Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case

A court in Surajpur rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri and directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO