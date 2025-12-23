2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam violence

22:57

File image





The body of a 25-year-old specially abled youth, Suresh Dey, was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by the agitators while another person, identified as Athik Timung, was killed during the clash, a police officer said.





The protesters have been demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belts.





Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was deeply pained over the deaths in the unrest.





"I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today's unrest," he said in a post on X.





Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani area on Wednesday to maintain peace, he said.





"We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support," Sarma said. -- PTI

