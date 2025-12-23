13 get life for lynching of father-son in Bengal during protests over Waqf Act

23:17





Special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee said this is the country's second conviction in a mob lynching case and first in West Bengal.





The fast-track court in Jangipur directed the state to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.





Haragobinda Das (72) and his son Chandan Das (42) were killed by a mob at their house in Jafrabad in the Samserganj police station area on April 12.





Chatterjee said the prosecution had prayed for capital punishment for the convicts, maintaining that the crime falls in the rarest of rare category.





He said the state government will decide whether it will appeal against the judgment before the Calcutta high court.





The court had convicted these 13 accused on Monday.





Each of the 13 convicts was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for dacoity, 10 years of imprisonment for house trespass and a five-year term for rioting.





All the sentences will run concurrently, the court said. -- PTI

