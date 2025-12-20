HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Noted actor Sreenivasan dies at 69

Sat, 20 December 2025
10:49
Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan died at a private hospital near Kochi on Saturday morning, film industry sources said. He was 69.

He was admitted to the hospital at Tripunithura on Friday night. He passed away this morning.

Sreenivasan, who hails from Kannur, had been staying in Kochi for the past several years.

Apart from acting, he was also a director, screenwriter, dubbing artist, and producer.

He acted in over 200 films, debuting with Manimuzhakkam in 1976. His two sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, are also actors.  -- PTI

