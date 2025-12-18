UP mob lynching: Court to hear arguments for withdrawal of case on Dec 23

22:48





The state government has sought the court's permission to withdraw the case against all the accused in connection with Akhlaq's lynching in Bisahda village located within the Jarcha police station limits of Greater Noida -- an incident that had triggered countrywide outrage 10 years ago.





The matter came up on Thursday before the court of the additional district and sessions judge, where proceedings were held on the application seeking the withdrawal of the case.





Yusuf Saifi, the counsel for Akhlaq's family, said the court has asked both sides to present their views on December 23.





"The court has fixed December 23 for hearing arguments on the application seeking the withdrawal of the case. Both the parties have been directed to place their submissions on that date," Saifi said.





The lawyer said the prosecution had moved the application to withdraw the case pending before the court.





Acting on directions from the state government and the joint director of prosecution, the application was filed by the assistant district government advocate (criminal). -- PTI

