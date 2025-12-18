HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UPCA to refund ticket prices after abandonment of 4th T20I

Thu, 18 December 2025
22:39
The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Thursday announced a full refund of ticket prices for spectators after the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was abandoned due to fog in Lucknow. 

The match, scheduled to start at 7 pm, was eventually called off at 9:30 pm after the sixth inspection on Wednesday owing to poor visibility after a dense layer of smog engulfed the Ekana Stadium. 

"Spectators who booked tickets online will receive a refund of the ticket amount through their original mode of payment," Prem Manohar Gupta, secretary of UPCA, said in a release. 

"Refund-related notifications will be sent to the registered email addresses. Ticket holders are advised to regularly monitor their emails for further updates." 

Those who purchased tickets offline can collect their refunds from the box office at Gate No. 2 of the Ekana International Cricket Stadium on December 20, 21 and 22, between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm. 

"Offline ticket holders must be present in person and are required to: Carry your original physical tickets along with a copy of Government ID for verification," it said. 

"Customers will submit all the above with their bank details. Fill out the refund form provided at the counter with relevant and accurate details. Submit the original tickets along with the completed form for verification," it said. -- PTI

