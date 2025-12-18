Jharkhand native beaten to death over theft suspicion at Kerala's Walayar

22:24





The deceased was identified as Ramnarayan Bhayar (31), a native of Jharkhand, who was working as a labourer in the Walayar area.





According to the police, Bhayar was attacked by a group of men on Wednesday evening, alleging that he was involved in a theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar.





As per the FIR, the incident occurred before 7.40 pm, and the injured Bhayar was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.





The Walayar police registered a case of murder and taken three persons into custody.





The police said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident.





The post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.





The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination, the police added. -- PTI

