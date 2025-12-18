HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Convicted Maha minister Kokate resigns from Cabinet

Thu, 18 December 2025
18:09
Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate/ANI Photo
Nationalist Congress Party minister Manikrao Kokate has resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet following a court verdict upholding his conviction and two-year jail term in a cheating and forgery case, NCP president and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday. 

In a statement in Mumbai, Pawar said the resignation letter of Kokate, who was divested of all his portfolios on Wednesday, has been forwarded to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

The deputy CM noted Kokate's resignation follows a court verdict and affirmed his party places supremacy of law above individuals. 

He said Kokate, who held sports and youth welfare, minority development and Aukaf portfolios, tendered his resignation to him which has been accepted in principle keeping with the party's long standing stance that laws and rules are paramount. 

"As per constitutional procedure, the resignation has been forwarded to the chief minister for further action," Pawar said. 

He insisted public life must be rooted in constitutional morality, institutional integrity and respect for judiciary. -- PTI

