Cancer patients in India could rise to 2 million by 2040: MoS Jitendra Singh

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister informed the house that the Department of Biotechnology has developed the first-ever HPV vaccine for the treatment of cervical cancer in women, and the government is working to make it available to a larger population at an affordable rate or free of cost.





"It is true that cancer incidence has increased all over the world. If you take the world statistics, we have 20 million cancer patients every year, that is around 2 crore cancer patients every year. In India alone, we have about 1.4 to 1.5 million, which is almost 15 lakh."





"The figure is expected to go up to almost 2 million by 2040 or so, which means nearly 20 lakh. We stand at number 3, after China and the USA, as far as the prevalence of cancer is concerned," Singh told the Rajya Sabha.





He said this could have been possible due to a number of reasons -- the changing spectrum of disease in this country.





Till the 1980s, he said India was beset with communicable diseases, then the era came of non-communicable diseases. As of today, we are beset with both, he noted.





"The irony is that many of these diseases, including cancer, which were earlier happening in the later decades of life, are now happening in the earlier decades. Cancer of a later age can now happen at an earlier age. The same is with heart attacks, which were earlier happening late in life, are now happening at a younger age," he said. -- PTI

