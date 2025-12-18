Govt introduces G RAM G bill in RS; Oppn protests

23:10

The bill was taken up soon after it was passed by the Lok Sabha before lunch, even as opposition members asked why the name of the proposed legislation was being changed and Mahatma Gandhi's name removed from it.





Immediately after the Nuclear bill was passed by the House, deputy chairman Harivansh called Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan to introduce the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.





The move triggered an uproar from the Opposition.





Tiruchi Siva of DMK and Congress leader Digvijay Singh sought more time for the Opposition to file amendments.





"The bill was put on the portal at 5 pm, and we were supposed to give our amendment by 5:45 pm," Singh said, adding that it takes time to read the bill and suggest amendments.





Sanjay Singh of AAP said the government is trying to bulldoze the Opposition, as it has done while passing the three black farm laws. -- PTI

