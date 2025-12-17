HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CPI-M's Md Salim becomes 'Awasthi' in Bengal voter list

Wed, 17 December 2025
14:14
image
Atish Aziz, son of the state secretary of CPI-M's West Bengal unit Md Salim, has alleged a mix-up in the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission, claiming that a Hindu surname, 'Awasthi', was added to both his name and that of his father, triggering a political controversy.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Aziz said he is a registered voter of the Kolkata Port assembly constituency and that his name is Atish Aziz. 
However, while checking the draft electoral rolls, he found the surname 'Awasthi' added to his name. 

He said the same incorrect surname appeared next to his father's name as well.

"My father has been a politician for decades. If such an error can happen in his case, one can only imagine what might have happened to others," Aziz said.

He also questioned the purpose of conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at a cost of crores of rupees if such basic inaccuracies surface.

In a sharp remark, he wrote that while "sections of the media and the BJP had been gloating that the SIR process would be used to tighten the screws on Muslims," the EC instead ended up "turning both my father Md Salim and me into Brahmins" by adding the Awasthi surname.

Aziz also shared images of the draft electoral rolls, which he claimed showed  Awasthi' added at the end of his and his father's names.

He said the CPI-M's booth-level agent in the area has been informed and is taking up the issue with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The draft electoral rolls was published on December 16, after the completion of digitisation of enumeration form data, as part of the first phase of the SIR exercise. -- PTI

