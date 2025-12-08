HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay's party worker arrested for biting policeman

Mon, 08 December 2025
Representational image
A TVK functionary was arrested for allegedly biting a policeman during the party's protest demanding closure of a liquor shop in the district, an official said on Monday.

During the protest of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam near Palacode in the district on December 7 against the newly opened liquor shop in the area, a party functionary grabbed the hand of a police man on duty and sank his teeth.

A video of the man, later identified as Gemini, biting the cop went viral on social media.

He was arrested today, the official said.

Four others were also arrested for defying the police who restrained them during the protest, the official added. 

