'Conspiracy against me': Dileep after his acquittal

Mon, 08 December 2025
11:59
Reacting to the verdict in 2017 actress assault case, popular Malayalam actor Dileep said this was a conspiracy against him.

"This was a conspiracy against me. I thank all the lawyers and everybody else who helped mem" Dileep, who was present in court, told mediapersons.

A Kerala court on Monday acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in a case relating to the sexual assault of a South Indian actress in Kochi in 2017.

The court, however, found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty.

Apart from Dileep, the court also acquitted three other persons in the case.

The assault on the actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, after her car was abducted for two hours, had shaken the conscience of Kerala society.

