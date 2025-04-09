HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India Likely To Dial Down Plans To Curb PC Imports

Wed, 09 April 2025
15:19
The Union government is open to the idea of doing away with all restrictions on the import of laptops, all-in-one personal computers, tablets, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers if companies stick to the domestic production commitments made under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, sources told Business Standard.

For the current financial year started April 1, all major laptop and information technology hardware device and component manufacturers had shared plans on increasing the domestic value addition with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

The plans included increasing localised production and sourcing of electronics components such as printed circuit boards, laptop casings, sub-assemblies such as speakers, microphones, display, among others, a senior government official said.

"Of course there will be mid-year reviews and audits. All these companies have shared their plans and timelines with us. We want to approach it in a calibrated manner and are open to the idea of dropping restrictions altogether. If these companies are unable to fulfil the commitments they have made, we will look into the reasons and understand if there is anything that the government can do," the official said.

On August 3, 2023, the central government had introduced restrictions on the import of laptops, all-in-one personal computers, tablets, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers.

While these import licensing requirements were set to be implemented immediately, the government has so far deferred the timeline four times, initially by three months to November 2023, then to March 2024, and then by a year to March 2025, and now till December 2025 after pushback from industry participants and other stakeholders.

Aashish Aryan & Nivedita Mookerji, Business Standard

