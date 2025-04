09:19

Twenty people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei province, local officials said on Wednesday.





The blaze broke out around 9 pm on Tuesday in Longhua county, Chengde city.





As of early Wednesday, a total of 20 people were confirmed dead, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported citing local officials.





The cause of the fire is under investigation, the report said. -- PTI