Will go to jail, but I stand by jobless teachers: Mamata

Mon, 07 April 2025
13:50
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured full support to eligible candidates who lost school jobs following a Supreme Court order, asserting that her government will ensure they don't remain jobless or have a break in service. 

The apex court had on April 3 invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in state-run and aided schools in Bengal, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted". 

"I will stand by those who have lost their jobs in an unjust manner. I don't care what others think. I will do everything to restore your dignity," Banerjee said at a meeting with affected candidates and school staffers. "We have separate plans in place to ensure that the eligible candidates do not face any break in service. We will not allow them to remain jobless," she said. 

Reiterating that the state government respects the Supreme Court ruling, Banerjee said the administration is taking proactive steps to handle the situation with "utmost care and fairness". 

 The chief minister also claimed that her name was being dragged into something about which I have no inkling, referring to discrepancies in the school job appointments. I am ready to even go to jail if anyone wants to penalise me for standing with those who lost school jobs, Banerjee asserted. There is a conspiracy to break the entire education system. A dirty game is being played by some people," she said, in an apparent reference to opposition BJP and the CPI(M). PTI

