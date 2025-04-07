HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US SC rejects Rana's plea to stay extradition

Mon, 07 April 2025
21:25
The United States Supreme Court has denied Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's application seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. 

He had submitted an 'Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus' on February 27, with Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the US and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.

Earlier last month, Kagan had denied the application. 

Rana had then renewed his 'Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus previously addressed to Justice Kagan,' and requested that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts.

An order on the Supreme Court website noted that Rana's renewed application has been 'distributed for Conference of 4/4/2025' and 'application' has been 'referred to the Court.'

On Monday, a notice on the Supreme Court website said, 'Application denied by the Court.'  -- PTI

