Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariffs

Mon, 07 April 2025
22:16
image
United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a fresh warning to China, threatening to impose additional tariffs in response to Beijing's retaliatory trade measures.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the US would levy a 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting April 9, 2025, unless China rolls back a recent 34% increase in its tariffs.

'China issued retaliatory tariffs of 34%... despite my warning,' Trump wrote, accusing the country of long-term trade abuses, illegal subsidies, and currency manipulation.

He added that all talks with China regarding its request for negotiations would be terminated if the increase is not reversed by April 8.

Trump's remarks sparked renewed fears of a trade war, as markets reacted with concern over escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies.  -- Agencies

