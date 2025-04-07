Trump rattles and shakes markets world over

12:51





In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tanked more than 12 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunged nearly 8 per cent, Shanghai SSE Composite index dropped about 8 per cent and South Korea's Kospi sank over 5 per cent. US markets ended sharply lower on Friday. The S&P 500 plummeted 5.97 per cent, Nasdaq composite slumped 5.82 per cent and the Dow tumbled 5.50 per cent on Friday.

All the Sensex firms were trading in the negative territory. Tata Steel dropped over 9 per cent, followed by Tata Motors which cracked more than 8 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were the other big laggards.