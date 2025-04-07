HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump rattles and shakes markets world over

Mon, 07 April 2025
All the Sensex firms were trading in the negative territory. Tata Steel dropped over 9 per cent, followed by Tata Motors which cracked more than 8 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were the other big laggards.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tanked more than 12 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunged nearly 8 per cent, Shanghai SSE Composite index dropped about 8 per cent and South Korea's Kospi sank over 5 per cent. US markets ended sharply lower on Friday. The S&P 500 plummeted 5.97 per cent, Nasdaq composite slumped 5.82 per cent and the Dow tumbled 5.50 per cent on Friday.

LIVE! China stocks set for worst single-day crash since 2008

Investors poorer by Rs 20.16 lakh cr in morning trade

Tata Steel and Tata Motors dropped over 10 per cent each. Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other big laggards.

Rahul wears white t-shirt becasue he hates...: Union min

Rahul Gandhi has urged the youth of Bihar to join him in the march in Begusarai wearing "white T-shirts".

Men wave saffron flags on UP dargah during Ram Navami

The incident comes on the day Ram Navami processions were being taken out in many parts of Prayagraj.

Manipur BJP leader's house torched for backing Waqf Act

The house of the BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Asker Ali, was set on fire by a mob allegedly for supporting the Waqf Amendment Act. The incident happened at Lilong in Thoubal district on Sunday night. Ali had expressed his...

