Rahul blames this man for stock market crash...

"The US president has led to a tumble in the stock market. Less than 1 per cent of the people here have their money invested in the stock market, which means the stock market is not a field for you. Unlimited money is made in it, but you don't get the benefit of it," the Lok Sabha LoP said, addressing the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Patna.





Asian stock markets witnessed a major sell-off on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs. The markets opened with heavy selling pressure, reflecting growing fears over the impact of the tariffs on global trade and economic growth. The Lok Sabha LoP said that the people from weaker sections of society were being treated as second-class citizens. -- ANI

