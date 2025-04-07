HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

LPG cylinders to get costlier from tomorrow by...

Mon, 07 April 2025
Share:
17:11
image
LPG cylinders, both Ujjwala and non-Ujjwala, will be Rs 50 dearer starting Tuesday, Minister Hardeep Puri announced on Monday at a press conference.

"The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50. From Rs 500, it will go up to Rs 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries), and for others, it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853," the minister said.

"This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every 2-3 weeks," he added.

The minister said the imposition of additional excise duties on petrol and diesel is intended to compensate the oil marketing companies for losses they have incurred earlier.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Either don't delist me, or...: Kamra to BookMyShow
LIVE! Either don't delist me, or...: Kamra to BookMyShow

Stock markets face bloodbath, Sensex crashes 2227 pts
Stock markets face bloodbath, Sensex crashes 2227 pts

All Sensex shares, except for Hindustan Unilever, ended with losses. Tata Steel fell the most by 7.33 per cent followed by Larsen & Toubro which cracked 5.78 per cent.Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra,...

Cooking gas to become expensive by Rs 50 per cylinder
Cooking gas to become expensive by Rs 50 per cylinder

Cooking gas or Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

BJP tops 2023-24 donations with Rs ...
BJP tops 2023-24 donations with Rs ...

The BJP received the highest amount in large donations among national parties in the financial year 2023-24, with over Rs 2,243 crore declared from 8,358 donations, according to a report by poll rights body the Association for Democratic...

Complete break down of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh: SC
Complete break down of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh: SC

The Supreme Court of India has sharply criticized the Uttar Pradesh police for filing FIRs in civil cases, stating there is a "complete breakdown of rule of law" in the state. The court expressed its displeasure after discovering FIRs...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD