Judicial custody of Kannada actress Ranya Rao extended

Mon, 07 April 2025
18:01
A court in  Bengaluru on Monday extended the judicial custody of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, and two others until April 21 in connection with a gold smuggling case.

Ranya, businessman Tarun Raju, and jewellery dealer Sahil Jain are accused of orchestrating the illegal import of gold worth over Rs 12.56 crore from Dubai to India.

The case came to light on March 3, 2025, when Rao alias Harshavardhani Ranya was apprehended at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport with 14.8 kilograms of gold allegedly smuggled from Dubai.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Ranya had made 45 solo trips to Dubai between 2023 and 2025, raising suspicions of her involvement in a broader smuggling network.

Further scrutiny uncovered her association with Vira Diamonds Trading, a Dubai-based firm she co-founded in 2023 with actor and businessman Tarun Raju.

Authorities allege that this company was used as a front for smuggling operations. Raju, also known as Virat Konduru, was arrested following evidence of his involvement in purchasing gold in Dubai and facilitating its illegal transport to India.

Investigations also implicated jeweller Sahil Jain, who is suspected of assisting Ranya in selling approximately 49 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at over Rs 40 crore.

Jain allegedly managed hawala transactions, transferring significant sums to Dubai, and received commissions for his role in the operations.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has presented substantial evidence linking the accused to the smuggling activities.

The court previously denied bail to Raju, citing the serious nature of the economic offense and potential flight risk due to his frequent international travel history.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Either don't delist me, or...: Kamra to BookMyShow
LIVE! Either don't delist me, or...: Kamra to BookMyShow

Stock markets face bloodbath, Sensex crashes 2227 pts
Stock markets face bloodbath, Sensex crashes 2227 pts

All Sensex shares, except for Hindustan Unilever, ended with losses. Tata Steel fell the most by 7.33 per cent followed by Larsen & Toubro which cracked 5.78 per cent.Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra,...

Cooking gas to become expensive by Rs 50 per cylinder
Cooking gas to become expensive by Rs 50 per cylinder

Cooking gas or Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

BJP tops 2023-24 donations with Rs ...
BJP tops 2023-24 donations with Rs ...

The BJP received the highest amount in large donations among national parties in the financial year 2023-24, with over Rs 2,243 crore declared from 8,358 donations, according to a report by poll rights body the Association for Democratic...

Complete break down of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh: SC
Complete break down of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh: SC

The Supreme Court of India has sharply criticized the Uttar Pradesh police for filing FIRs in civil cases, stating there is a "complete breakdown of rule of law" in the state. The court expressed its displeasure after discovering FIRs...

