Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi minister warns of strict action against polluting industries

Sat, 20 December 2025
20:48
With the air quality in Delhi remaining close to 'severe' category, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said strict action will be taken against polluting industries and those violating construction ban in the national capital. 

Sirsa, citing forecast of the India meteorological department, said that a western disturbance is likely to impact Delhi on Sunday, which could lead to unfavourable weather conditions, further worsening air quality. 

He said GRAP 4 restrictions are currently in force across the city. 

The minister said authorities are receiving several complaints about construction activities taking place despite the ban, and warned that strict action will be taken against violators. 

Sirsa directed all industries in Delhi to strictly comply with pollution control norms, stressing that no polluting industry should function during the enforcement period. 

"We cannot compromise with the health of Delhi residents. Any industry found polluting or operating illegally will be sealed," he warned. 

He urged citizens and builders to stop all construction activities during the ban period, warning that illegal construction will invite punitive action and district administrations have been instructed to take firm action on the ground. -- PTI

