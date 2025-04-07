Investors poorer by Rs 20 lakh cr as markets crash

11:15





The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01 in early trade. Mirroring the bearish trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined sharply by Rs 20,16,293.53 crore to Rs 3,83,18,592.93 crore (USD 4.50 trillion) during the morning trade. All the Sensex firms were trading lower.





Tata Steel and Tata Motors dropped over 10 per cent each. Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other big laggards.





In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tanked more than 11 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunged 7 per cent, Shanghai SSE Composite index dropped nearly 7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi sank over 5 per cent. -- PTI

