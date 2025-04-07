HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo flight lands under full emergency conditions in Mumbai due to bomb threat

Mon, 07 April 2025
Share:
23:21
image
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur landed in Mumbai on Monday under full emergency conditions due to a bomb threat, sources said.

The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for a thorough check as part of security protocols, they said.

A police official separately said there were 225 passengers besides crew members on board the aircraft, where nothing suspicious was found in the search carried out so far.

"A full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat," said a source.

The police official said a note about 'bomb' threat to the flight was found inside the rear lavatory of the aircraft.

'A bomb is waiting for you, not a joke,' was written on the note, he said.  --  PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Hazlewood delivers! Removes Hardik!
IPL Updates: Hazlewood delivers! Removes Hardik!

LIVE! 1 held for climbing dargah gate with saffron flags
LIVE! 1 held for climbing dargah gate with saffron flags

19-yr-old gang-raped by 23 over 6 days in Varanasi
19-yr-old gang-raped by 23 over 6 days in Varanasi

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 23 people over six days, with the accused drugging her and taking her to several hotels as they passed her on for abuse, police said in Varanasi on Monday.

US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay extradition
US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay extradition

The US Supreme Court has denied the application of Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking a stay on his extradition to India. Rana, currently detained in Los Angeles, had...

IPL PIX: Kohli, Patidar power RCB to huge total vs MI
IPL PIX: Kohli, Patidar power RCB to huge total vs MI

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD