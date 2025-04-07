HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, red alert for Gujarat as heat intensifies

Mon, 07 April 2025
09:57
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the National capital on Monday, predicting a rise in temperatures and heatwave conditions for the next two days.

A red alert has been issued for Gujarat today, while an orange alert has been issued from April 8 to 10. The Saurashtra and Kutch regions are facing severe heat wave conditions.

According to the IMD, yesterday's highest temperature was 44C at Kandla in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

Almost 21 cities across five states have recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

