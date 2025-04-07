HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Eggs hurled at Ram Navami procession in Maha's Palghar

Mon, 07 April 2025
10:04
Unidentified persons allegedly threw eggs at participants of a motorbike rally organised on the occasion of Ram Navami at a locality in Maharashtra's Palghar district, leading to brief tension in the area, police said on Monday. 

Following the incident on Sunday, local police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control, they said, adding a case was registered against unidentified persons on charges of mischief and hurting religious sentiments. One person has been detained for questioning, the police said.

The rally, organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj to mark the occasion of Ram Navami, had commenced from Sarveshwar Temple in Chikhaldongri and was enroute to Pimpleshwar Temple at Global City in Virar (West) when the incident occurred, they said. About 100 to 150 motorbikes, a ceremonial chariot, and two tempos were part of the procession, which drew a large participation from the locals.

When the rally participants reached their destination near Pimpleshwar Temple, a few motorbike riders, who had taken a side street, were suddenly targeted by eggs allegedly thrown from a nearby building, a police official said. This sparked anger among devotees and led to a tense atmosphere in the area. After receiving information, personnel from the Bolinj police station went to the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said.

