Drama unfolds at Bihar Cong HQ after Rahul's visit

18:25

Chaos erupted at the Congress' Bihar headquarters minutes after party leader Rahul Gandhi left the venue after holding a discussion with state office bearers ahead of the crucial assembly elections scheduled later this year.





Gandhi reached the historical Sadaqat Ashram on Monday afternoon before winding up his day-long tour of the state, which saw him taking part in a march at Begusarai and a symposium in Patna.





According to a short video clip of the meeting, shared by the state unit of the Congress, party workers greeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha with the slogan 'dekho dekho sher aaya (look, here comes the lion)'.





Notably, 'babbar sher' is an epithet Gandhi has been known to use for his cadres, who have been taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party at national as well as state levels.





Gandhi spent close to half an hour at the venue and soon after his departure, a young man caught the eye of journalists because of the pamphlet in his hand that expressed 'support for the Wakf Bill'.





Party workers took some time to realise that the carrier of the pamphlet, who disclosed his identity as 'Ram Babu Yadav, a native of Bhojpur district', was 'not a Congress worker'.





Yadav was, thereafter, shoved out of the premises by the party cadres who alleged 'he is a BJP agent, who has been sent here in exchange for money'.





When former state president and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh was asked about the embarrassing episode, he tried to wriggle out of the situation by claiming he was getting late for his flight.





As Singh rushed towards his car, fending off the posse of journalists with the remark 'the enthusiasm of Congress workers will grow with every visit of Rahul Gandhi', he found his way blocked with two party supporters exchanging blows.





They got dispersed after Singh landed a slap on one of them before leaving in his car.





Later, one of the quarreling persons told reporters, "I am a Congress supporter by birth. I am a Panchayat member. The one who was trading blows with me is an ex-MLA who is actually a BJP agent." -- PTI