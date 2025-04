12:32





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 3,247 points cent to 72,129. The NSE Nifty tumbled to 21,858.

Stock market benchmark indices went into a tailspin in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty crashing over 5 per cent, mirroring a sharp fall in global equities, after US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and retaliation from China fanned fears that a full-blown trade war will impact economic growth across the globe.