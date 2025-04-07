HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Don't be weak: Trump to Americans amid market crash

Mon, 07 April 2025
21:33
With stock markets globally taking a plunge due to his tariff decisions and the United States stocks also feeling the impact, US President Donald Trump on Monday urged people not to be 'weak, stupid' and said they should be 'courageous and patient' and the result 'will be greatness'.

Trump made the remarks on his social media platform Truth Social, minutes before US stock markets opened.

'The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don't be Weak! Don't be Stupid! Don't be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!' he said.

'Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the US very poorly on Trade. They don't take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other "things." It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!' he said in another post.

In keeping with the turmoil in global markets following Trump's tariff decisions, the US markets also witnessed a bloodbath as it opened on Monday morning.

Trump's reciprocal tariffs have led to a broad-based fall in financial markets globally with indices plunging in Asia as well as Europe.

The reciprocal tariffs have set off a sell-off in equities globally, and the US itself is no exception.

Investors fear that the moves concerning global trade may raise inflation, risking economic growth.  -- ANI

