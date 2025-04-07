Can CSK bounce back against Punjab Kings?

16:34





CSK hold a 16-14 win record in 30 matches played against PBKS.CSK have struggled in IPL 2024, losing their last three games, to be placed ninth in the standings.





On the other hand, Punjab have made a great start under new coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, with two wins from their three games.





Overall, in IPL, CSK have an excellent record with 139 wins from 243 games, while PBKS have just 114 wins from 249 games.

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to take inspiration from their superior record against Punjab Kings when the two teams clash in Chandigarh on Tuesday.