Boy found hanging from railing of Delhi metro station

Upon receiving information about the incident through Police Control Room, the Fire Service and Delhi Police arrived at the scene and began their rescue efforts.





"There is no information on how he went hanging from the railing of the metro station. We are trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide attempt or accidental. At present, efforts are being made to rescue him," said the police. Further details on the matter are awaited.

A boy was found hanging from the railing of the Mayur Vihar metro station on Monday noon, prompting rescue efforts from the police and fire services.