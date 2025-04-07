Bade bade sheheron mein... K'taka HM on molestation incident

14:28

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara





The Minister said he gives instructions to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on a daily basis to strengthen patrolling and monitoring system. He was responding to the incident where a woman was molested in a secluded place in Suddaguntepalya.





"Police are working continuously round-the-clock ignoring rain and cold. That is why there is peace in Bengaluru. In a big city like Bengaluru, here and there incidents like this do take place," the Minister said.





He added that he regularly tells the police commissioner that they have to be alert, the beat system should be followed regularly and monitoring should be enhanced. "I tell him that patrolling should happen in every area in a disciplined and effective way. We take action as per law. Beat system has to be made very effective. That is the reason that I directed the police commissioner about it," Parameshwara said.





According to police, two women were walking in the Bharathi Layout in the wee hours of April 3 when a man approached them and pushed one of them against the wall and molested her. He then fled the place. Police have registered a case and have initiated investigation. PTI

