1 held for climbing dargah gate with saffron flags

23:11

Police on Monday arrested a man who was allegedly seen carrying saffron flags and climbing on top of a dargah in Sikandra area here in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, officials said.





DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said a case was registered against three named and several unknown persons in connection with the incident that happened on Sunday during Ram Navami celebrations.





A man identified as Manendra Singh was arrested for allegedly leading two other youths at the dargah.





In a purported video of the incident that surfaced online, some men, atop the gate of Ghazi Miyan's dargah, were allegedly seen raising Jai Shri Ram slogans while waving saffron flags.





Police said they rushed in and removed the men from the dargah.





Both Hindu and Muslim devotees come to offer 'chadar' at the shrine, according to police.





Departmental action is being taken against the policemen who were responsible for maintaining order at the spot, the DCP said on Sunday. -- PTI