HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

1 held for climbing dargah gate with saffron flags

Mon, 07 April 2025
Share:
23:11
image
Police on Monday arrested a man who was allegedly seen carrying saffron flags and climbing on top of a dargah in Sikandra area here in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, officials said.

DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said a case was registered against three named and several unknown persons in connection with the incident that happened on Sunday during Ram Navami celebrations.

A man identified as Manendra Singh was arrested for allegedly leading two other youths at the dargah.

In a purported video of the incident that surfaced online, some men, atop the gate of Ghazi Miyan's dargah, were allegedly seen raising Jai Shri Ram slogans while waving saffron flags.

Police said they rushed in and removed the men from the dargah.

Both Hindu and Muslim devotees come to offer 'chadar' at the shrine, according to police.

Departmental action is being taken against the policemen who were responsible for maintaining order at the spot, the DCP said on Sunday.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Hazlewood delivers! Removes Hardik!
IPL Updates: Hazlewood delivers! Removes Hardik!

LIVE! 1 held for climbing dargah gate with saffron flags
LIVE! 1 held for climbing dargah gate with saffron flags

19-yr-old gang-raped by 23 over 6 days in Varanasi
19-yr-old gang-raped by 23 over 6 days in Varanasi

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 23 people over six days, with the accused drugging her and taking her to several hotels as they passed her on for abuse, police said in Varanasi on Monday.

US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay extradition
US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay extradition

The US Supreme Court has denied the application of Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking a stay on his extradition to India. Rana, currently detained in Los Angeles, had...

IPL PIX: Kohli, Patidar power RCB to huge total vs MI
IPL PIX: Kohli, Patidar power RCB to huge total vs MI

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD