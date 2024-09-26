RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kangana's film can be released if...: CBFC

September 26, 2024  12:47
image
The Central Board of Film Certification on Thursday told the Bombay high court that a certificate would be issued to Kangana Ranuat's film Emergency if certain cuts are made, as recommended by its revising committee.
 
The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for release of the movie.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, had accused the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) of stalling certification to delay the release.

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after some Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.
 
A division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla last week come down heavily on the  CBFC for not taking a decision on the issuance of certificate for the movie.
 
The HC had then said the censor board cannot sit on a fence and has to take its decision one way or the other as it would otherwise amount to curtailing the freedom of speech and expression.
 
The court had directed the CBFC to take its decision by September 25.
 
The movie's co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises had moved the HC, seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film "Emergency", helmed by Kangana Ranaut.
 
On Thursday, the bench asked the CBFC if it has "good news" for the movie.
 
CBFC's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud told the court that the board's revising committee has taken its decision.
 
"The committee has suggested some cuts before certificate can be issued and movie can be released," he said.
 
Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, appearing for Zee Entertainment, sought time to take a decision on whether or not the cuts can be made.
 
The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on September 30. -- PTI
