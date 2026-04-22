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Fuel supply stable, 94% LPG deliveries authenticated: Govt

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Approximately 94 percent of domestic LPG cylinders were delivered through the delivery authentication code as part of a broader government effort to maintain supply chain continuity. 

During an inter-ministerial briefing on Wednesday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, stated that the government took effective steps to ensure the smooth supply of LPG, PNG, petrol, and diesel despite the ongoing West Asia crisis.

She noted that the supply of domestic LPG remained normal and no dry-out was reported at any distributor.

"Around 94 percent of cylinders are being delivered through the delivery authentication code. Yesterday, there were close to 4.5 million bookings, against which approximately 5.1 million domestic LPG cylinders were delivered. As you are aware, the supply of commercial LPG has been affected; however, the Government of India has restored it to about 70 percent. As a result, in the month of April, around 131,000 tonnes, equivalent to approximately 6.9 million 19kg cylinders, have been sold. In addition, in a single day yesterday, 8,199 tonnes of commercial LPG were sold. Regarding 5 kg cylinders, from March 23 until now, more than 2 million cylinders have been sold," Sharma said.

Earlier, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) implemented a comprehensive suite of regulatory measures and orders across various industrial sectors to ensure the uninterrupted supply of fuel, gas, and essential raw materials. -- ANI

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