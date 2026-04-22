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Rupee nears 94/USD level; settles 39 paise lower

Wed, 22 April 2026
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The rupee weakened for the third straight session, losing 39 paise to settle at 93.83 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as uncertainty on US-Iran peace talks eroded hopes of easing West Asia conflict and set crude oil prices on fire.

Intense selling in domestic equity markets and sustained outflow of foreign capital also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.69 and touched an intraday low of 93.87 against the greenback during the session, nearing the 94 level it reached for the first time on March 23.

The domestic unit finally ended the session at 93.83 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 39 paise from the previous close. -- PTI

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