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HC dismisses plea seeking relief for voters who filed appeals before tribunals

Wed, 22 April 2026
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The Calcutta high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking relief for electors who have filed appeals before the SIR appellate tribunals, asking the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court.

The petitioner's lawyer said they have initiated the process of filing a petition before the Supreme Court on the issue.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul dismissed the plea seeking judicial intervention in the matter, observing that all applications relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls must be made before the Supreme Court.

Pursuant to the apex court's directions, the high court has already provided the names of tribunal judges from an administrative standpoint.

The petition was filed before the high court by Sk Anwar Ali, chairperson of the legal cell of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, seeking relief for electors who have filed appeals before the SIR appellate tribunals.

People whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls in the SIR process have the option of moving appeals before the appellate tribunals as per a Supreme Court direction. -- PTI

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