Meitei group to protest tomorrow against govt over gun, bomb attacks

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The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) will also protest against the recent bomb attack at Tronglaobi, in which two children were killed, and the death of three persons when a mob stormed a CRPF camp near Gelmol in Bishnupur district on April 7.





The protest will be held on Khongjom Day, which is observed annually on April 23 to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of Manipuri heroes who laid down their lives in the historic Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.





COCOMI spokesperson Shanta Nahakpam on Wednesday said, "The people will stage a protest on the way to Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal, where legislators will be visiting on April 23. The protesters will hold placards and raise slogans to seek justice."





Since the beginning of ethnic violence between Meiteis and the Kukis on May 3, 2023, many lives have been lost, and questions have been raised about the government's alleged silence on key issues, including the role of militant groups in gun attacks and the rehabilitation of internally displaced people, he said.





The organisation demanded accountability from the government while warning that the "public trust in the government is declining". -- PTI

An umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations ofManipur announced that its members will stage a demonstration in Thoubaldistrict on Thursday to protest against the state government's alleged failureto address key issues, such as appropriate action against those involved in gun and bomb attacks and rehabilitation of displaced people.