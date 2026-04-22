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Ex-CM of undivided Andhra Nadendla Bhaskar Rao dies at 90

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Bhaskar Rao/Image courtesy Revanth Reddy
Former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Bhaskar Rao/Image courtesy Revanth Reddy
Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, who led a coup against TDP founder N T Rama Rao in 1984, died in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was 90.

Bhaskar Rao breathed his last at a super-speciality hospital while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, a Jana Sena Party release said.

His son, Nadendla Manohar, a key leader of the Jana Sena Party, is currently serving as the Civil Supplies Minister in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, and several other leaders condoled his death.

Expressing grief over Bhaskar Rao's demise, Revanth Reddy said the departed leader had served the people in various capacities as MLA, minister, and MP.

Naidu spoke to Rao's son, Nadendla Manohar, over the phone and conveyed his condolences, a press release said.

Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his condolences to Manohar and other family members.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy termed Bhaskar Rao's death an irreparable loss to the state and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Bhaskar Rao, who was a minister in the cabinet of N T Rama Rao, had rebelled against him and briefly served as CM.

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