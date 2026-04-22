Elderly woman kills herself by jumping from 29th floor of Ghaziabad building

17:51

A 65-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 29th floor of the Trine Towers society in Ahinsa Khand area of Indirapuram early Wednesday, the police said.



The victim, Phoolwati, landed on a car parked below at around 3 am, they said. Family members initially refused the autopsy but later consented after counselling by the officials.



Phoolwati had come to the society on April 19 to celebrate her daughter's wedding anniversary and had been staying there since.



Assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastav said security guards rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound of shattering glass and alerted the residents of the society.



Family members, including her son, informed the police that Phoolwati had been struggling with mental health issues following the death of her husband a few months ago.



Her body will be handed over to the family for cremation following the post-mortem, the ACP added. -- PTI