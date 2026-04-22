BSE Sensex top losers today

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HCL Tech reported a 4.20 percent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,488 crore for the March quarter, even as the management flagged a highly volatile demand environment shadowed by tariffs and softened discretionary spends, giving a FY27 growth guidance of 1-4 percent.



Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were also among the major laggards.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, snapping a three-day gaining streak due to heavy selling in IT stocks and an uptick in crude oil prices.The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 756.84 points or 0.95 percent to settle at 78,516.49. During the day, it slumped 831.03 points or 1.04 percent to 78,442.30.The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 198.50 points or 0.81 percent to end at 24,378.10.Foreign fund outflows and fears of prolonged instability in West Asia also dented market sentiment.Among 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech tumbled the most by 10.85 percent after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.