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Guj-bound vessel among ships targeted by Iran in Hormuz

Wed, 22 April 2026
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One of three commercial vessels fired upon by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday may have been headed for Gujarat, according to initial shipping data.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards opened fire on the vessels as they transited the strategic waterway, with two ships later seized and at least one sustaining damage, though no casualties were reported.

Of the vessels targeted in the Strait of Hormuz incident on Wednesday, container ship Epaminondas was signalling Mundra port in Gujarat as its destination, according to vessel-tracking data from maritime intelligence firm MarineTraffic.

The ship is sailing under the flag of Liberia and "is currently located in the Oman Gulf", it said in an 18.30 IST update.

Information on its owner and the cargo it is carrying for was not immediately available.

Ships can and do change course or destination during a voyage, typically due to commercial instructions, weather, congestion, port delays, or security considerations.

Also, vessel-tracking systems rely on AIS (Automatic Identification System) signals, which can be manipulated in some cases. Ships may transmit incomplete, delayed or intentionally altered AIS data to obscure their exact location or intended destination -- often referred to as "spoofing" or signal masking.

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