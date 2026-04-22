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Chhattisgarh: Dantewada moves beyond Maoist past, gets sports boost from Sachin

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday to participate in an event as part of a grassroots sports initiative aimed at transforming the once Maoist-affected region into a thriving sports hub.

Tendulkar arrived at Jagdalpur airport and later travelled to Chhindnar village in Dantewada, where an event under the 'Maidan Cup' initiative is being held.

Talking to reporters at Jagdalpur airport, Tendulkar said, "I am very happy that we have developed around 50 school playgrounds (under the Maidan Cup initiative)."

He said a Maidan Cup competition is being held in Dantewada, supported by the Mann Deshi and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, benefiting more than 5,000 children.

According to district administration officials, it launched the Maidan Cup initiative in collaboration with Mann Deshi and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation last year as part of efforts to shed the region's strife-torn image and promote sports culture.

"It feels wonderful as our foundation with Mann Deshi team has been doing a good job here. I may play with the children as the sports event, which includes disciplines like kabaddi, kho-kho, athletics and volleyball, is being held," Tendulkar said.

Dantewada, once known for Maoist violence, including the 2010 ambush in Tadmetla (now in Sukma district) in which 76 security personnel were killed, is witnessing a shift. This initiative seeks to "reclaim childhood" and open new avenues for youth through sports, a district administration official said. -- PTI

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